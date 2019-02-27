Daycare Owner Posted R. Kelly’s Bail

After spending the weekend in jail R. Kelly’s $100,000 bail was posted by Valencia Love, owner of a childcare facility, a number of restaurants and close friend to the singer.

Days after the singer was arrested on sexual abuse charges, Kelly pleaded not guilty to charges and finally made bail that allows his freedom until his court date.

After reports surfaced about who posted Kelly’s bail, social media heated up about the situation.

Twitter user wrote: “I’m disgusted at the fact that someone who works in childcare paid R. Kelly’s bail. I hope every parent pulls their child from her day care”.

Another added: “Being raised by a mom who owned a day care & raised in a family of aunts & cousins who worked in childcare & healthcare for the disabled hearing that a daycare owner helped bail out R. Kelly really makes me sick to my stomach.”

Now, the 47-year-old business woman has defended her decision to support the embattled singer during an interview with Chicago’s Fox32 reporter Tia A. Ewing.

