How Jekalyn Carr’s New Book “You Will Win” Is Teaching People Not To Just Be Winners, But Live As Winners

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jekalyn Carr’s inspirational voice touches us and the words in her new book “You Will Win” is helping us all be winners. Even when we win things in life sometimes we celebrate, but then don’t know how to live as winners.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

She mentioned that she’s giving tools to people to win and live in our everyday life. Carr believes we’re all on this winning team and must think like winners to make it through work, relationships and more.

SEE ALSO: Jekalyn Carr Earns Double No. 1’s!

Her new single “It’s Yours” is also exciting fans. The singer is very humbled and feels so happy that everyone is getting a blessing out of the message of it.

Carr also spoke about her “You Will Win” conference and what she’s performing at the Stellar Awards.

See photos of Jekalyn Carr below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton Take The EXPO Stage [PHOTOS] 46 photos Launch gallery Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton Take The EXPO Stage [PHOTOS] 1. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 1 of 46 2. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 2 of 46 3. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 3 of 46 4. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 4 of 46 5. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 5 of 46 6. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 6 of 46 7. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 7 of 46 8. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 8 of 46 9. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 9 of 46 10. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 10 of 46 11. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 11 of 46 12. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 12 of 46 13. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 13 of 46 14. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 14 of 46 15. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 15 of 46 16. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 16 of 46 17. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 17 of 46 18. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 18 of 46 19. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 19 of 46 20. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 20 of 46 21. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 21 of 46 22. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 22 of 46 23. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 23 of 46 24. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 24 of 46 25. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 25 of 46 26. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 26 of 46 27. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 27 of 46 28. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 28 of 46 29. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 29 of 46 30. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 30 of 46 31. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 31 of 46 32. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 32 of 46 33. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 33 of 46 34. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 34 of 46 35. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 35 of 46 36. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 36 of 46 37. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 37 of 46 38. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 38 of 46 39. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 39 of 46 40. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 40 of 46 41. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 41 of 46 42. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 42 of 46 43. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 43 of 46 44. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 44 of 46 45. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 45 of 46 46. Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton take the EXPO Stage Source: 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton Take The EXPO Stage [PHOTOS] Jekalyn Carr, T.C. Carson & John Henton Take The EXPO Stage [PHOTOS]

How Jekalyn Carr’s New Book “You Will Win” Is Teaching People Not To Just Be Winners, But Live As Winners was originally published on getuperica.com