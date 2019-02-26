How Jekalyn Carr’s New Book “You Will Win” Is Teaching People Not To Just Be Winners, But Live As Winners

02.26.19
Jekalyn Carr’s inspirational voice touches us and the words in her new book “You Will Win” is helping us all be winners. Even when we win things in life sometimes we celebrate, but then don’t know how to live as winners.

She mentioned that she’s giving tools to people to win and live in our everyday life. Carr believes we’re all on this winning team and must think like winners to make it through work, relationships and more.

Her new single “It’s Yours” is also exciting fans. The singer is very humbled and feels so happy that everyone is getting a blessing out of the message of it.

Carr also spoke about her “You Will Win” conference and what she’s performing at the Stellar Awards.

