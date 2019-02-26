CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

One Of The Shot Garner Walgreen’s Employees Released From Hospital

5 reads
Leave a comment
Orderly pushing patient on stretcher into emergency entrance

Source: Keith Brofsky / Getty

On Valentine’s Day Sarah Wright and Brandon Gordon were working in the Garner Walgreens Pharmacy when a customer opened fire on them. Wright has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home while Gordon remains hospitalized. At this time Gordon’s condition has not been made public.

Shortly after the shooting suspect Stephen Denning was located in the parking lot of the Golden Corral just down the street from the Walgreens. Police officers shot Denning while bring him into custody. Denning’s injuries were not life threatening. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: abc11.com 

Jerry Smith , Sarah Wright , Stephen Denning

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Donald Trump Tries To Shade Spike Lee Over…
 1 day ago
02.25.19
Bennett College Has Accreditation Temporarily Restored By Atlanta…
 2 days ago
02.25.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 5 days ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 5 days ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 5 days ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 1 week ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 1 week ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 2 weeks ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close