One Of The Shot Garner Walgreen’s Employees Released From Hospital

On Valentine’s Day Sarah Wright and Brandon Gordon were working in the Garner Walgreens Pharmacy when a customer opened fire on them. Wright has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home while Gordon remains hospitalized. At this time Gordon’s condition has not been made public.

Shortly after the shooting suspect Stephen Denning was located in the parking lot of the Golden Corral just down the street from the Walgreens. Police officers shot Denning while bring him into custody. Denning’s injuries were not life threatening. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: abc11.com

