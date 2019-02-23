$1 Million Bail Set For Singer R. Kelly

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Saturday afternoon Cook County Judge John Lyke set bail at $1 million for R&B singer R. Kelly calling the allegations “disturbing.” During the hearing Kelly listened with his head down as prosecutors outlined the case against him. Kelly whose real name is Robert Kelly was charged with a 10 count indictment on Friday. This is after nearly two months of the airing of the Lifetime television network six hour documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly.” In the series many women accused Kelly of sexual misconduct and abuse.

SOURCE: aol.com

