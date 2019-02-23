CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

$1 Million Bail Set For Singer R. Kelly

6 reads
Leave a comment

r kelly

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Saturday afternoon Cook County Judge John Lyke set bail at $1 million for R&B singer R. Kelly calling the allegations “disturbing.” During the hearing Kelly listened with his head down as prosecutors outlined the case against him. Kelly whose real name is Robert Kelly was charged with a 10 count indictment on Friday. This is after nearly two months of the airing of the Lifetime television network six hour documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly.” In the series many women accused Kelly of sexual misconduct and abuse.

SOURCE: aol.com

 

 

Jerry Smith , John Lyke , R Kelly

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 4 days ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 5 days ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 1 week ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close