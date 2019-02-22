T.I.’s Sister Precious Harris Dies Following Car Accident

Rapper T.I.’s older sister Precious Harris has died at the age of 66. According to reports Harris had been in the intensive care unit following a car accident on Feb. 13. TMZ reported Harris passed away on Friday. Her death was a little over a week after getting into a serious car accident in Atlanta. Friday Harris’ daughter Kamaya wrote that she was “heartbroken” with the loss of her mother. “From my best friend on earth to My beautiful angel in heaven,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a shot of her mother smiling by the beach.

“Mama girl you know ima miss you💔…. I love you so much. I’m so heartbroken but the way you looked so @ peace this past week has confirmed that you are resting… no more asthma attacks… damn but baby I am going to miss you 😓” Precious Harris leaves behind three children: Kayama Chapman, Avis Chapman-Reese and Kareem “Plug” Chapman. We have they family in our thoughts and prayers. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: people.com

