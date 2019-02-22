CLOSE
National News
Cook County Charges R. Kelly With Multiple Counts Of Sex Abuse With A Minor

r kelly

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Friday R. Kelly has been charged with with ten felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Cook County.  Kelly is scheduled to make a court appearance on March 8 at 9 a.m. The R&B singer  has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct. Cook County State’s Attorney and Chicago Police Superintendent Johnson plan to hold a news conference.

ABC News said several law enforcement sources confirmed to them that Kelly is under investigation by at least three different federal law enforcement agencies. The FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the IRS. All three have opened investigations since the airing of the Lifetime docuseries, “Surviving R. Kelly.”

SOURCE: abc11.com

 

Cook County State's Attorney , Jerry Smith , R Kelly , Surviving R. Kelly

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
