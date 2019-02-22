Cook County Charges R. Kelly With Multiple Counts Of Sex Abuse With A Minor

Friday R. Kelly has been charged with with ten felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Cook County. Kelly is scheduled to make a court appearance on March 8 at 9 a.m. The R&B singer has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct. Cook County State’s Attorney and Chicago Police Superintendent Johnson plan to hold a news conference.

ABC News said several law enforcement sources confirmed to them that Kelly is under investigation by at least three different federal law enforcement agencies. The FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the IRS. All three have opened investigations since the airing of the Lifetime docuseries, “Surviving R. Kelly.”

SOURCE: abc11.com

