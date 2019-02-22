CLOSE
National News
Jussie Smollett’s Character Cut From “Empire’s” Final Two Episodes

Choir Boy Opening Night - Arrivals.

Source: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com / WENN

The executive producers of the television series “Empire” have decided to  remove Jussie Smollett’s character from the last two episodes of the show for the current season. The reason is “to avoid further disruption on set.” ” Seven producers said in a statement Friday “the events of the past few weeks have been incredibly emotional for all of us.”

Authorities said Somllett orchestrated an attack against him as a “publicity stunt” because he was dissatisfied with his “Empire” salary. The producers said “while these allegations are very disturbing, we are placing our trust in the legal system as the process plays out” Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: cbsnews.com

