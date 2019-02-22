Zion’s Injury; Should College Players Be Paid?

[POLL] #1 draft pick Zion Williamson’s injury during the Duke vs UNC game have many questioning should college players be paid.

Zion’s popularity during the big game bought in a packed court with tickets going for thousands of dollars. During the first minutes of the game the superstar college basketball player, fell and injured his knee while playing for free and possibly damaging his chances of playing pro.

Why risk it? Many speculate that may have been the last college game we see Zion Williamson play to keep from being injured before going pro.

Yes injuries can happen in practice. They can happen in pickup games, or workouts. Every single one of us is one misstep away from our bodies failing us. The answer isn’t to “shut it down”. It’s to compensate athletes to make the risk worth it.

What are your thoughts?

