CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Zion’s Injury; Should College Players Be Paid?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Basketball Tournament

Source: Client / CLIENT IMAGE

 

[POLL] #1 draft pick Zion Williamson’s injury during the Duke vs UNC game have many questioning should college players be paid.

Zion’s popularity during the big game bought in a packed court with tickets going for thousands of dollars.  During the first minutes of the game the superstar college basketball player, fell and injured his knee while playing for free and possibly damaging his chances of playing pro.

Why risk it?  Many speculate that may have been the last college game we see Zion Williamson play to keep from being injured before going pro.

Yes injuries can happen in practice. They can happen in pickup games, or workouts. Every single one of us is one misstep away from our bodies failing us. The answer isn’t to “shut it down”. It’s to compensate athletes to make the risk worth it.

What are your thoughts?

college players , Duke Basketball , pay college athletes , Zion Williamson

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 20 hours ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 21 hours ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 3 days ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 4 days ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 1 week ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 2 weeks ago
02.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close