Welp! Mo’Nique Shares Edited Clip Of Her Steve Harvey Interview, Titled ‘Selling Out’

Is the Oscar winner suggesting the talk show host tried to teach her how to be a good house slave?

While Mo’Nique claims she “still loves” Steve Harvey, that didn’t stop her from insinuating that the talk show host may be selling out and encouraging her to do the same.

Over the weekend, the Oscar winner posted a clip of her sit-down with Harvey where they debated integrity versus playing the game. However, the creator of this mashup video, the_1hundred_club, added a little twist by captioning the video with the title, “Selling Out” and underneath it, defining that term.

“A common idiomatic pejorative expression for the compromising of a person’s integrity, morality, authenticity, or principles in exchange for personal gain, such as money. [1] In terms of music or art, selling out is associated with attempts to tailor material to a mainstream or commercial audience.”

That’s not all though.

The video is also spliced with footage of the 1977 iconic miniseries Roots depicting a scene between Kunta Kinte (LeVar Burton) being taught how to be a “good slave” by Fiddler (Louis Gossett Jr.).

Welp!

Take a look for yourself:

 

Mo captions her post with the following: “THIS GAVE ME CHILLS! WHAT HAS CHANGED!!! Y’all I LOVE US 4 REAL!!! WE DESERVE TO LOVE US BETTER!”

As we previously reported, Steve Harvey recently told PEOPLE that he wished he’s chose his words “carefully” when speaking to the Oscar winner about her career and being blackballed in Hollywood.

 

“I’ve got to slow down when I’m talking,” Harvey told the publication, adding, “I can’t get into heated discussions, and I’ve got to just guard my words more carefully.”

Harvey also admitted that he regrets how the entire integrity conversation went down, which made others doubt his own integrity.

“I take full responsibility for it, it came out my mouth, so I can’t say that I didn’t say it,” Harvey said.

“But to people that really know me, I have lived my whole life as a man of integrity. So when I was referring to ‘integrity’ in that interview, I was talking about the method in which things were being done, and that is all it was.”

BEAUTIES: Do you think Mo is making a good point or is she way off?

[caption id="attachment_2802847" align="alignleft" width="854"] Source: Blackbird Film Fest Team / Blackbird Film Fest Team[/caption] So thanks to a little clip of an upcoming sit down between Mo'Nique and Steve Harvey, she didn't slap him or threaten to slap him. But it did get heated, with Steve barely letting Mo get a word out edge-wise. In the preview, during a conversation about the Oscar winner getting blackballed in the Industry and not being supported by folks she thought had her back like Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah, Steve gaslighted her, making it seem like having principles stood in the way of her success in Hollywood. “Before the money game, it’s called the integrity game,” she said. “And we’ve lost the integrity worried about the money.” “If I crumble, my children crumble, my grandchildren crumble,” Harvey responded. “I can not for the sake of my integrity, stand up here, and let everybody that’s counting on me, crumble, so that I can make a statement. There are ways to win the war in a different way.” Huh? Take a look at this nonsense for yourself: https://www.instagram.com/p/BtzYjWTAMen/?utm_source=ig_embed   It's very telling when a Black woman is being told by a Black man that she needs to play the game and worry about money before her integrity. Is the same advice he is giving his children or us on dating? Nah...I'm good. That, and why won't he let her talk? Why is he talking over her, refusing to let her make any points? Listen, whether you're a fan of Mo or not, it's hard to defend Steve's behavior here. Perhaps, it's these particular that prompted him to go meet with y'all President.  Thankfully, I am not alone in this thinking. There were plenty of folks on Twitter who did not appreciate the talk show host's message that standing up for what you believe stands in the way to succeeding in this world.

Welp! Mo’Nique Shares Edited Clip Of Her Steve Harvey Interview, Titled ‘Selling Out’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

