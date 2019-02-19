CLOSE
Local
Wintry Mix Possible Today In Northern Counties

The Durham area could see a wintry mix later tonight into tomorrow morning.  ABC11’s Don Schwenneker posted, “Tonight into Wednesday morning we could see a wintry mix north of I-85. Slick spots possible but warmer air tomorrow will melt anything that does form.”

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for multiple counties including Durham, Orange, Person… Alamance; Davidson, Forsyth; Granville; Guilford, Randolph and Vance  from 3:46 this afternoon until 12noon tomorrow (Wednesday).

 

 

