Wintry Mix Possible Today In Northern Counties

The Durham area could see a wintry mix later tonight into tomorrow morning. ABC11’s Don Schwenneker posted, “Tonight into Wednesday morning we could see a wintry mix north of I-85. Slick spots possible but warmer air tomorrow will melt anything that does form.”

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for multiple counties including Durham, Orange, Person… Alamance; Davidson, Forsyth; Granville; Guilford, Randolph and Vance from 3:46 this afternoon until 12noon tomorrow (Wednesday).

