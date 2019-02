EPHESIANS 2:10 (NIV)

For we are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.

Explanation:

God has a plan for each of our lives. He created us to do good works and to glorify Him…this was done before we were born. Walk in your purpose—your life will be full of joy. Let Jesus lead you all the way!

Evangelist Mary Tillman Posted February 17, 2019

