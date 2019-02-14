Wilmington Woman Pictured In Hit And Run Arrested

Wilmington police have finally arrested 21yr old Courtnay Lawrence for a hit and run that was caught on camera and where she later posed for a picture with the damaged car on social media.

Lawrence made her first court appearance yesterday (Wednesday). Police report that Lawrence was behind the wheel last Wednesday when she intentionally ran down a woman who was walking a man who was later identified as the father of Lawrence’s four children. The man was the intended target but the woman was hit and let with serious injuries as the man jumped out of the way.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: