Here’s A Full List Valentine’s Day Deals

Love is in the air as we celebrate Valentine’s Day on Thursday. Here are some great deals that will allow you to show some sweet love and save a little too.

Baskin-Robbins

For the month of February, Baskin-Robbins is offering a Love & Kisses sundae with 3 scoops, toppings and Hershey’s Kisses for $5. See the details on their website.

Boston Market

Boston Market is offering two Rotisserie Prime Rib individual meals for $29.99 or $5 off any Family Meal at all U.S. locations. There is a coupon required and it will be available beginning Monday, Feb. 11 on their website.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is offering a 4 course dinner for 2 starting at $45. See the details and menu on their website.

Chili’s

Chili’s is offering a $25 meal for 2 including an appetizer, 2 entrees, and Cheesecake or Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie. See the details on their website.

Hooters

Guests who shred a photo of their their ex at participating Hooters restaurants on 2/14 will receive 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 wings. You can also shred your ex online at Hooters.com to receive a digital coupon for the offer.

Hungry Howie’s

Hungry Howie’s is offering heart shaped pizzas at participating locations from Feb. 11 – Feb. 14 for $6.99 using coupon code HEART1 or order a heart shaped pizza and cheese bread for $12.99 with code HEART2. See the pizza on their Facebook page.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering Rewards members a FREE Original Glazed Doughnut with any purchase through 2/14! Reward members must scan the app barcode or provide phone number in shops to redeem. See the promotion details and get the barcode on the Krispy Kreme app when you sign in or sign up. Sign up for the Rewards program and get the app on their website.

Maggiano’s Italian Grill

Maggiano’s Italian Grill is offering a meal for 2 from February 8th to February 17th for $80.00 per couple. It appears that a glass of wine per person is included in the cost. See the menu on their website.

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli is offering free kids meals with the purchase of an adult entree. The offer is valid on 2/14/19 for dine-in or carry out orders and up to 2 free kids meals per adult entrée purchase. The free kids meal is only available for Kids 12 and under ordering from kids menu. It looks like the Triangle locations are participating. Kids will also get a fun surprise activity pack with a TABLETOPICS placemat with conversation starter questions to spark new, interesting discussions and connections during mealtime. See all the details and the list of locations taking part in this promo on their Facebook event page.

O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s is offering Slow-Roasted Prime Rib or Grilled Salmon for $13.99 per person with a side item of your choice. Plus, get an appetizer to share (Fried Green Tomatoes or Spinach & Artichoke Dip). The offer is available through Feb. 17 at participating locations for dine-in only. See the details on their Facebook page.

Penn Station East Coast Subs

Penn Station East Coast Subs is offering a coupon for Two 6 Subs, Two Small Fresh-cut Fries, and Two Regular Drinks for only $14.99. The offer is valid on Thursday, Feb 14th, 2019 only. One coupon per customer per order at participating locations. Get the coupon from their website.

P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang’s is offering their “Chang’s for Two” dinner through 2/17/19 including a 4 course prix-fixe meal for 2 people for $49.95. The deal is valid for dine-in only. See the details and menu on their website.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

All U.S. locations will be open on Valentine’s Day and offering a special, three-course prix fix menu for two for $45. Included is a choice of an appetizer (such as Crispy Artichokes, Stuffed Mushrooms, Goat Cheese Peppadew Peppers and more), two entrees (such as Grilled Salmon, Braised Lamb Shank, Chicken Parmesan) and one dessert to share (like new Chocolate Caprese and Romano’s Cannoli). See the menu on their website.

Shoney’s

Shoney’s is giving a shareable dessert away on Valentine’s Day to guests who purchase the “2 Can Dine for $24.99” one-day only special. Details on their website.

Waffle House

Waffle House is offering a romantic dinner for 2 and reservations are needed at many locations! You can see the participating locations and the numbers to call for reservations on their website.

Deals on Roses, Floral Bouquets and Candy

Aldi

These deals are valid through 2/12.

Perfect Petal Valentine’s Day Dozen Rose Bouquet, $12.89 (does not include vase)

Valentine’s Day Kalanchoe, $3.99

Valentine’s Day 10-stem tulip bouquet, $4.89

5” Anthurium, $7.99

5” Easy Orchid, $9.99

Specially Selected Belgian Cocoa Dusted Truffles, 8.81 oz, $2.89

Specially Selected chocolate truffle hearts, 5.29 oz, $3.49

Carlie C’s

Dozen Rose Bouquet, $19.89 (available Feb. 11-14)

CVS

These deals are valid through 2/16/19.

Hershey’s original, Valentine’s Kisses or minis, 7-15 oz, $2.99 – $1 Extrabucks reward, limit 1

Lindt, Ghirardelli, DeMets’ candy bags, Buy 1 Get 1 for 50% off – $1 Lindy coupon from Smart Shopper coupons link

Valentine’s Day chocolate candy hearts and plush starting at $4.99

Dollar General

These deals are valid through 2/1/4/19.

Cards, .50 – $1

Balloons starting at $1

Valentine’s socks, $1

Valentine’s Plush stuffed animals, $1 – $6

Valentine’s party ware starting at $1

Valentine’s crafts starting at $1

Valentine’s decor starting at $1

Fresh single stem roses, $2 each (available in most store Feb. 10)

Classroom exchange candy and cards, $1 – $3

Various Russell Stover, Mars, Elmer candy in hearts, 7-8 oz, $5

Food Lion These deals are valid through 2/12. Premium dozen rose vase arrangement, $29.99 Russell Stover red foil heart chocolates, 4.75 oz, $3.99 Lovely Sweet Heart Bouquet, $9.99 Save $1 on any floral items when you purchase a single Russell Stover heart of $9.99 or more Harris Teeter These deals are valid through 2/12. Valentine Rose Bouquet, with 15 stems, baby’s breath and greenery, $19.99 through 2/14 Premium dozen rose bouquet, extra fancy long stem, $29.99 through 2/14 Lover’s Lane rose arrangement, 15 rose stems arranged in a vase through 2/14 Russell Stover gift boxes, 11-12 oz, BOGO American Greetings cards, BOGO Lidl These deals are valid 2/6 – 2/12 unless indicated. Roses, colored, 12 count, 19” stems, $9.99 – this is the lowest price so far on a dozen roses Roses, red, 12 count, 19” stems, $12.99 Roses, 12 count, 25” stems, in stores stating Saturday 2/9, $14.99 Field picks bouquet, assorted, $3.99 Potted tulips, 6”, $3.99 Mini roses, 4” pot, $3.99 Tulip bouquet, 10 stems, $4.99 Florist’s selection bouquet, $9.99 Orchid, 5” pot, $9.99 Cupid’s Arrow bouquet, in stores as of 2/12, $19.99 Lowes Foods These deals are valid through 2/12. Premium Dozen Long Stem Roses, $19.99 Premium long stem dozen rose arrangement, $39.99 Violets, 4 inch, $3.99 Tulip Bouquet, 7 stem, $5.99 Cushion Pom Confetti Bouquet, $10.99 Valentine’s Bubble Hearts Bouquet, $11.99 5” Phalaenopsis Orchid, $14.99 Valentine’s Merlot Bouquet, $16.99 Lindt Lindor chocolate truffles, 6.5 – 8.5 oz, $5.99 – $1 coupon from Smart Shopper coupons Hershey’s Valentine Hearts, 6.9 – 7.1 oz, $4.99 Fudge, 7 oz, $5.99 Message cookie, 12 inch, $8.99 Russell Stover Valentine Hearts, 5.7 – 15 oz, $8.99 Dove Heart tins, 6.5 oz, $8.99 Throw and heart pillow set, $9.99 Valentine jungle animals, $9.99 Publix Premium Red Rose Bouquet, or assorted colors, $19.99 Roses, one dozen vase arrangement, long stem, $39.99 Tulip bouquet, $5.99 Premium floral bouquet, 20 stem assorted, $14.99 Publix bakery chocolate covered strawberries, 6 oz, $4.59 Russell Stover chocolates, select, 8.25 – 12 oz box, BOGO Russell Stover chocolate heart box, 14 oz box, $8.99 Hallmark greeting cards or gift wrap, select, BOGO Rite Aid These deals are valid through 2/16/19. Dozen roses, $19.99 in most stores starting 2/11/19 Valentine’s Day mixed floral bouquet, $9.99 in most stores starting 2/11/19 Russell Stover Valentine’s singles, 3 for $0.99 Select novelty candy, 2 for $2 and 2 for $3 Ghirrardelli or Dove Valentines candy bags, $3.99 Russell Stover and Whitman’s chocolate boxes, 7-12 oz, $4.99 Russell Stover chocolates, 20 – 26 oz, $9.99 Target These deals are valid through 2/16/19. Dozen roses, $19.99 at stores with fresh groceries Dozen roses with a vase, $29.99 at stores with fresh groceries Premium garden rose bouquet, $19.99 at select stores M&M’s, 2 for $5 – $1/2 coupon from Smart Shopper coupons link Russell Stover boxed chocolates, 14 oz, $9.99 Godiva boxed chocolates, 9 oz, $19.99 Dove boxed chocolates, 14 oz, $19.99 Trader Joe’s Dozen roses, in various colors, $12.99 between February 10th and February 14th, 2019 while supplies last Walgreens These deals are valid through 2/16/19. Dozen roses, $19.99 Valentine’s chocolate hearts, starting at .99 Hershey’s Valentine’s Candy, 3.2 oz – 10.8 oz hearts, 2 for $10 Valentine classroom exchange candy kits, Buy 1 Get 1 for 50% off Whole Foods At Whole Foods Market stores, now through February 14, Prime members can get 2 dozen roses for $19.99 with the coupon on their website. For non-Prime members, the price is $24.99 for 2 dozen roses.

