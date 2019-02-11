[PHOTO] Katy Perry’s ‘Blackface’ Shoes Pulled From Stores By Her Fashion Line

Katy Perry’s fashion line is pulling a number of shoes from retailers after one of the styles was criticized for evoking racist imagery. The shoe that is in question is the “Rue Face Slip On Loafers” and “Ora Face Block Heel Sandal.” The shoes feature large blue eyes and and a pair of large red lips set to at the front part of the shoes. The shoes are sold in black and brown with the black shoe drawing the most criticism because they most resemble blackface makeup. See a picture of the shoes and read more of the story in the link below.

