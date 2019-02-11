Smokie Norful Says No Disrespesct To Tori Or Kirk, But The True Gospel Grammy Winners Are…

Tori Kelly Featuring Women’s Empowerment 2019 performer Kirk Franklin, took home the 2019 Grammy for Never Alone.

Nominated along with artist, Jekalyn Carr, Koryn Hawthorne, Jonathan McReynolds Featuring DOE, and Brian Courtney Wilson for Gospel/Contemporary Christain Music.

Grammy winner, Smokie Norful posted a collage of Gospel artist, Jonathan McReynolds, The Walls Group, Todd Dulaney , Koryn Hawthorne, Jekalyn Carr , Brian Courtney Wilson. His post recognized some artist that he feels are “Heavy on GOSPEL”.

“Now…no disrespect to Tori or Kirk (who is my friend and brutha) but THESE are the true winners in the GOSPEL category for the Grammys. Heavy on GOSPEL. Congratulations to each of you. I’m a bonafide fan of how awesomely God uses each of you.All of your music has blessed and carried me personally. I pray your ministry is never reduced to the size of a statue — your anointing is HUGE.”

He continues, “I want to publicly acknowledge the sacrifices, work, prayer, scriptural preparation, and true ministry you offer to the world. You stand on the legacy of many who have remained faithful and labored in the gospel. You are worthy of double honor. AALL the GOSPEL artists. I love you.”

Smokie completes his caption by saying, “I appreciate you. God is pleased. And who knows, maybe next year they’ll give ME a Grammy for POP music.”

