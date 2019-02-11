CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Smokie Norful Says No Disrespesct To Tori Or Kirk, But The True Gospel Grammy Winners Are…

11 reads
Leave a comment
Tori Kelly

Source: Victoria / Victoria

Tori Kelly Featuring Women’s Empowerment 2019 performer Kirk Franklin, took home the 2019 Grammy for Never Alone.

Nominated along with artist, Jekalyn Carr, Koryn Hawthorne, Jonathan McReynolds Featuring DOE, and Brian Courtney Wilson for Gospel/Contemporary Christain Music.

Grammy winner, Smokie Norful posted a collage of Gospel artist, Jonathan McReynolds, The Walls Group, Todd Dulaney , Koryn Hawthorne, Jekalyn Carr , Brian Courtney Wilson. His post recognized some artist that he feels are “Heavy on GOSPEL”.

Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

“Now…no disrespect to Tori or Kirk (who is my friend and brutha) but THESE are the true winners in the GOSPEL category for the Grammys. Heavy on GOSPEL. Congratulations to each of you. I’m a bonafide fan of how awesomely God uses each of you.All of your music has blessed and carried me personally. I pray your ministry is never reduced to the size of a statue — your anointing is HUGE.”

View this post on Instagram

Now…no disrespect to Tori or Kirk (who is my friend and brutha) but THESE are the true winners in the GOSPEL category for the Grammys. Heavy on GOSPEL. Congratulations to each of you. I’m a bonafide fan of how awesomely God uses each of you. All of your music has blessed and carried me personally. I pray your ministry is never reduced to the size of a statue — your anointing is HUGE. I want to publicly acknowledge the sacrifices, work, prayer, scriptural preparation, and true ministry you offer to the world. You stand on the legacy of many who have remained faithful and labored in the gospel. You are worthy of double honor. AALL the GOSPEL artists. I love you. I appreciate you. God is pleased. And who knows, maybe next year they’ll give ME a Grammy for POP music. 🤷🏽‍♂️😏 @jonmcreynolds @thewallsgroup @todddulaney1 @korynhawthorne @jekalyncarr @briancourtneywilson @recordingacademy

A post shared by Smokie Norful (@smokienorful) on

He continues, “I want to publicly acknowledge the sacrifices, work, prayer, scriptural preparation, and true ministry you offer to the world. You stand on the legacy of many who have remained faithful and labored in the gospel. You are worthy of double honor. AALL the GOSPEL artists. I love you.”

Smokie completes his caption by saying, “I appreciate you. God is pleased. And who knows, maybe next year they’ll give ME a Grammy for POP music.”

Lamplighter Awards 2018 Performances {PHOTOS}
Lamplighter Awards 2018
65 photos

Related:

Tori Kelly, Lauren Daigle Take Home 2019 Gospel Grammy Awards

Tori Kelly Says It Was An Honor To Be The First To Write With Kirk Franklin

Latest…

Jekalyn Carr , Kirk Fraklin , smokie norful , Tori Kelly

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 3 days ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 4 days ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 5 days ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 7 days ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 1 week ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 1 week ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 weeks ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 2 weeks ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 2 weeks ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close