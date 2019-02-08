CLOSE
Kellyanne Conway Says She Was Assaulted Back In October

Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway told CNN that she was assaulted by a woman at a Mexican restaurant while her daughter was present. The indecent took place in Bethesda Maryland back in October.  Conway said while at dinner with her teenage daughter and her daughter’s friends a woman approached her from behind, grabbed her arms and shook her hard. A trial for the incident is set for March. Read more about the story in the link below.

SOURCE: washingtonpost.com

