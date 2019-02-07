Australian Politicians Want Ban On R. Kelly After His Tour Announcement

After R&B Artist R. Kelly tweeted a announcement of a international tour in to perform in Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka the tweet was quickly deleted. Is it believed the tweet was deleted because of the reaction to the announcement by people on social media. Most people expressed their displeasure of the tour with Kelly in the midst of several sexual misconduct allegations.

As a result of a proposed tour heading to Australia, Australian politicians quickly acted to called on a ban to block R. Kelly from entering the country. The opposition Labor Party members released a statement about Kelly, saying, “Labor strongly supports the refusal or cancellation of visas of non-citizens on character or criminal grounds.” Read more about the story in the link below.

SOURCE: variety.com

