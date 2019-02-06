CLOSE
R. Kelly Deletes His Tweet On Overseas Tour Announcement

Tuesday R&B singer R. Kelly announced a tour on Twitter and shortly afterwards deleted the tweet. Kelly who has been accused of sexual misconduct by a number of women has not said anything else about the overseas tour to be held in Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

When Kelly tweeted the announcement Some Twitter users reacted with anger in light of the serious allegations against him. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: cbsnews.com

 

