BeBe Winans’ “Born For This” Musical Production Releases Music Video

via GospelGoodies.com:

BeBe Winan‘s “Born For This” musical is headed to Broadway and ahead of its release, the production shared its first-ever music video for the title song starring Donald Webber, Jr. (currently starring in HAMILTON alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda in Puerto Rico) as BeBe Winans: “Born For This.”

A press release states: “Born For This” chronicles BeBe Winans’ struggles between family, faith and fame and is directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, produced by Ron Gillyard and MyDestiny Productions — has previously been staged at major theatres in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington DC and Boston, prior to its Broadway opening later this year.

Theatre dates TBA. Check out the video and see photos of BeBe Winans over the years below!

 

BeBe Winans’ “Born For This” Musical Production Releases Music Video was originally published on getuperica.com

