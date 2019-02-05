Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via GospelGoodies.com:

BeBe Winan‘s “Born For This” musical is headed to Broadway and ahead of its release, the production shared its first-ever music video for the title song starring Donald Webber, Jr. (currently starring in HAMILTON alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda in Puerto Rico) as BeBe Winans: “Born For This.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

A press release states: “Born For This” chronicles BeBe Winans’ struggles between family, faith and fame and is directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, produced by Ron Gillyard and MyDestiny Productions — has previously been staged at major theatres in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington DC and Boston, prior to its Broadway opening later this year.

Theatre dates TBA. Check out the video and see photos of BeBe Winans over the years below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

BeBe Winans’ “Born For This” Musical Production Releases Music Video was originally published on getuperica.com