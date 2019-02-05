Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
via GospelGoodies.com:
BeBe Winan‘s “Born For This” musical is headed to Broadway and ahead of its release, the production shared its first-ever music video for the title song starring Donald Webber, Jr. (currently starring in HAMILTON alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda in Puerto Rico) as BeBe Winans: “Born For This.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
A press release states: “Born For This” chronicles BeBe Winans’ struggles between family, faith and fame and is directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, produced by Ron Gillyard and MyDestiny Productions — has previously been staged at major theatres in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington DC and Boston, prior to its Broadway opening later this year.
Theatre dates TBA. Check out the video and see photos of BeBe Winans over the years below!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
- 5 Inspirational Songs To Listen To When You’re Discouraged
- BET’s “Sunday Best” To Return To Television!
Star Transformation: Bebe Winans Over The Years
Star Transformation: Bebe Winans Over The Years
1. Apollo Theater 2005 Spring Benefit 'The Magic Lives On'Source:Getty 1 of 11
2. Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011Source:Getty 2 of 11
3.Source:Getty 3 of 11
4. BeBe Winans' 45th Birthday CelebrationSource:Getty 4 of 11
5.Source:Getty 5 of 11
6. 2004 Princess Grace AwardsSource:Getty 6 of 11
7.Source:Getty 7 of 11
8.Source:Getty 8 of 11
9.Source:Getty 9 of 11
10.Source:Getty 10 of 11
11. Nashville Chapter Recording Academy Honors 2005Source:Getty 11 of 11
BeBe Winans’ “Born For This” Musical Production Releases Music Video was originally published on getuperica.com