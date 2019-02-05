GRIFF’s Prayer: Spanish Is On Point! (VIDEO)

Get Up Erica
| 02.05.19
GRIFF and Erica Campbell spoke about their favorite apps the other day and GRIFF forgot to mention one. He stumbled upon Duo Lingo, which is helping him speak Spanish.

Overtime he’s learned how to say milk, apple and some other phrases. GRIFF thinks his Spanish is so good now that he should head to Mexico City for vacation.

He’s thanking God for this ability to pick up a new language and share it with the world. Muy bien GRIFF!

See photos of GRIFF below!

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  

