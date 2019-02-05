Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
GRIFF and Erica Campbell spoke about their favorite apps the other day and GRIFF forgot to mention one. He stumbled upon Duo Lingo, which is helping him speak Spanish.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Overtime he’s learned how to say milk, apple and some other phrases. GRIFF thinks his Spanish is so good now that he should head to Mexico City for vacation.
SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer: Thank God For My Sanity [VIDEO]
He’s thanking God for this ability to pick up a new language and share it with the world. Muy bien GRIFF!
See photos of GRIFF below!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
- Pastor Commits Suicide After Struggling With Mental Illness
- Report: People Who Attend Church Are Happier Than Those Who Don’t
See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!
See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!
1. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 1 of 10
2. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 2 of 10
3. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 3 of 10
4. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 4 of 10
5. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 5 of 10
6. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 6 of 10
7. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 7 of 10
8. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 8 of 10
9. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 9 of 10
10. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 10 of 10
GRIFF’s Prayer: Spanish Is On Point! (VIDEO) was originally published on getuperica.com