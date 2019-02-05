Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

GRIFF and Erica Campbell spoke about their favorite apps the other day and GRIFF forgot to mention one. He stumbled upon Duo Lingo, which is helping him speak Spanish.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Overtime he’s learned how to say milk, apple and some other phrases. GRIFF thinks his Spanish is so good now that he should head to Mexico City for vacation.

SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer: Thank God For My Sanity [VIDEO]

He’s thanking God for this ability to pick up a new language and share it with the world. Muy bien GRIFF!

See photos of GRIFF below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF’s Prayer: Spanish Is On Point! (VIDEO) was originally published on getuperica.com