Picking Baby Paisley’s God Mother

Willie Moore and his wife welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world named Paisley Rae Moore in November. Choosing your child’s God parents is a huge deal, they’re the ones who will basiclly raise your child if you were unable to do so. The Moores did some thinking and talking and finally mad a decision about who will be baby Paisley’s God mother. See her sweet reaction in the video above.

