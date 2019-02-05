1 reads Leave a comment
Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting media mogul Cathy Hughes.
Birth Date: April 22, 1947
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Fun Facts:
- Cathy founded Radio One (now known as Urban One) in 1980, and today is the chairman of the billion dollar company that operates in 16 markets with 54 stations
- Cathy has 1 son, Alfred Liggins, who helped her build the business
- Cathy attended the University of Nebraska-Omaha and Creighton University
- Cathy used to be an on-air talent
- Cathy created the “Quiet Storm” radio format
- Cathy is an inductee of the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame
- Cathy is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority
We thank you for your contributions Cathy Hughes.
Black History Month 2019: Cathy Hughes (PHOTOS)
21 photos Launch gallery
Black History Month 2019: Cathy Hughes (PHOTOS)
1. Karma: The 4th Annual Ludacris Foundation Dinner & Casino Night - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 21
2. Cathy HughesSource:Urban One 2 of 21
3. Aretha Franklin and Cathy HughesSource:Jay Silverman 3 of 21
4. Radio One Spring Fest - ConcertSource:Getty 4 of 21
5. T.J. Martell Foundation's Women of Influence Awards - InsideSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. Radio One's 25th Anniversary Awards Dinner GalaSource:Getty 6 of 21
7. From Blitz To Hits 6th Anniversary CelebrationSource:Getty 7 of 21
8. 'The Ultimate Merger' New York PremiereSource:Getty 8 of 21
9. Cathy Hughes On-Air at WOLSource:Radio One 9 of 21
10. Radio One Celebrates Cathy Hughes Day 2016Source:Radio One 10 of 21
11. Radio One's 25th Anniversary Awards Dinner GalaSource:Getty 11 of 21
12. Radio One's 25th Anniversary Awards Dinner GalaSource:Getty 12 of 21
13. 2010 National Action Network Triumph AwardsSource:Getty 13 of 21
14. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 14 of 21
15. The RealSource:Warner Bros. Television 15 of 21
16. TV One's One Christmas Holiday Variety SpecialSource:Getty 16 of 21
17. The Lexus Listening Lounge Pre-GRAMMY Cocktail Party - ArrivalsSource:Getty 17 of 21
18. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 18 of 21
19. Radio One Spring Fest - Day 2 - So So Def Virgin Records Pool PartySource:Getty 19 of 21
20. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 20 of 21
21. Cathy HughesSource:Radio One 21 of 21
Black History Month 2019: Cathy Hughes was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
comments – add yours