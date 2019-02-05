Raleigh High School On Alert After Shooting Threat

There will be extra security at Leesville Road High School this morning after someone wrote a threatening message on a bathroom wall.

School officials said they learned about a social media post circulating among students Monday afternoon. The post showed a photo of a threat written on a bathroom wall at the school.

The threat read: “Don’t come to school 2-5-19 through 2-10-19. I’m going to shoot the Murphy.” A main building on Leesville Road High School’s campus is named the Murphy Building.

Parents of students have been alerted to the threat and about the investigation.

An anonymous tip line has also been set up. That number is (919) 856-1911.

Source: ABC11.com

