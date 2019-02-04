Virginia Governor Refuses To Resign Amid Racist Photos

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has refused to resign after a blackface photo surfaced on his medical school yearbook page, after telling reporters on Saturday that he dressed as Michael Jackson using some shoe polish on his skin during the same time-frame represented in his medical school yearbook, but the photo on his yearbook page is not him.

Source: MSNBC & Joy Reid

Democrats from across the nation demanded Northam resign after a yearbook photo surfaced showing one person wearing blackface and another dressed in the Ku Klux Klan’s signature white hood and robes. The photo appears on Northam’s personal yearbook page among other photos of him from school.

After first apologizing for appearing in the racist photo, Northam now says he wasn’t in it and won’t resign.

