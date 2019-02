Wade Wilson spent 18 years in the NFL. One as a quarterback and 17 as quarterbacks coach. Wilson passed away on his birthday Friday February 1st, he was 60 years-old. A release from the Dallas Cowboys stated that Wilson passed away at his home in Coppell, Texas. Our Thoughts and prayers are with his family, fans and friends. Read more on the story in the link below.

SOURCE: yahoosports.

