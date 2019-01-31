CLOSE
Bennett College In Dire Need

Bennett College Logo

Source: Bennett College Logo / Bennett College Logo

Historic HBCU Bennett College is on the verge of closing if it doesn’t raise $5 million by Friday February 1st.  The college must receive the money to restore accreditation and remain open.

“The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges voted in December to end Bennett’s accreditation, citing major budget deficits over the years. (The school had already been on probation for two years). Now the institution is tasked with coming up with $5 million dollars before a Feb. 1 deadline. If they don’t meet the fiscal goal, Bennett will close,” NBC News reported.

