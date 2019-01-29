CLOSE
National News
Julius Campbell Dies At 65 He Was The Former T.C. Williams Captain Portrayed In Remember The Titans

Source: Joost Lagerweij / Getty Images

The movie “Remember the Titans” staring Denzel Washington  is a story about the T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia competing for the state championship. One of the main characters in the movie is Julius Campbell who was the team’s African American captain portrayed in the film. Campbell who was 65 years old died of organ failure on Friday.

 T.C. Williams team was the first integrated high school football team in Alexandria. The 1979 team finished undefeated and went on a run to the Virginia AAA state championship. The team displayed a message of unity during a time of racial tension in suburban Washington, D.C.

SOURCE: usatoday.com

 

