Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week: Kim Person

So what’s the new sound in new music… every week we highlight wonderful new music that will bless you! This week another one of Raleigh’s talented artists. Kim Person has been singing and recording for a while and she wants everyone to know that she is still here…. and this week her new single Jehovah Reign let’s our listener hear what she is up to now.

Listen to the interview with Melissa Wade.

KIM PERSON

Propelled by excellence and driven by divine purpose, Kim Person, a 4-Time Apollo Award Winner, 3-time NC-Gospel Announcers Guild Female Vocalist of the Year and Rhythm of Gospel Artist & CD of the Year recipient, is “setting the standard and making a difference”. Regardless of the test, Kim shows her best on and off the stage. Her stylish vocals have touched the hearts of many and compelled the masses to want more.

Raised in a small town in North Carolina, her grandparents knew she was destined to make a difference in the music industry. From the age of 2, they set her on a cement block and let her minister to crowds in song. She quickly became known as, “the little girl with the serene big voice”. Now her cement block has turned into stages across the country and, soon, around the world. What makes her music so great? Many say it is her humility and reverence for the calling God has placed upon her life. Sure, many are called but few like Kim Person have been chosen to be great enough to set the standard and make a difference in the contemporary Gospel Music Industry.

Her experiences have allowed her to grace platforms at major venues and be featured with such trailblazers Donnie McClurkin, Bishop T.D. Jakes, Vickie Winans, Deitrick Haddon, Karen Clark-Sheard, Yolanda Adams and more. She has also toured extensively throughout the country building a network and fan base across the country.

Kim has recorded 5 gospel projects entitled “You Are My Everything, “Sincerely Yours” “Speak Life, Just Believe and worked with some of gospels most noted producers with her current project entitled “The Journey”. Kim has been featured on the Bobby Jones Gospel Show, The McDonald’s Gospel Superfest and featured on the cover of TCP Magazine, Promoting Purpose and the Frequency Magazine as well as written a manual for praise and worship teams and leaders entitled “One Message, One Sound which is blessing praise teams all around the region. Kim has garnished much success with fulfilling her dreams and her many accolades are far from over.

Kim is an entrepreneur, praise and worship leader, singer, songwriter, wife and mother who loves God and loves people.

Applauded for her vocal range, melodic sensitivity, and ability to evoke the presence of God through music. She is making tremendous strides touching the hearts of many who need a WORD FROM THE LORD! “Setting the Standard…Making a Difference!”

