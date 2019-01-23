CLOSE
Safest Cities In North Carolina

The Raleigh Skyline at Sunset

Source: Malcolm MacGregor / Getty

The National Council for Home Safety & Security has published the latest report of the safest cities in each state.  Here are the findings for North Carolina:

Household average incomes at $53,000 are a little over 10% lower than the US average overall. Per capita income at $30,000 is similarly positioned. North Carolina’s crimes statistics show a displacement around national averages.

  • It’s the 33rd safest state for property crime (where 1st = lowest crime)
  • The violent crime rate is slightly higher than the US average (ratio 1.11) with 3.84 crimes per 1,000 when measured against the national average of 3.47 – making it the 30th safest state for violent crime
  • Property crime levels are slightly lower than the national average at 32.3 per 1,000 compared to the national average of 40.43 – giving a ratio of 0.80.

The top 5 statistically safest areas in North Carolina are:

  1. Elon
  2. Pinehurst
  3. Holly Springs
  4. Archdale
  5. Apex

Close