Empowerment Moment With Jesica Averhart "The Internal Thing Is, Master Your Fear…"

For this moment of empowerment, we would like to introduce to you;  Jesica Averhart the Co-Founder of Black Wall Street Homecoming and the CEO Of Leadership Triangle .

“The internal thing is, master your fear. Fear is the driver to failure and you have to master that…” – Jesica Averhart

Join us at Women’s Empowerment 2019 for our 25th Anniversary at PNC Arena

“Preserving Our  Legacy”

Featuring

Patti LaBelle

and

Gloria Mayfield Banks

“Sometimes, I feel discriminated against, but it does not make me angry. It merely astonishes me. How can any deny themselves the pleasure of my company? It’s beyond me.” – Zora Neale Hurston

Gloria Mayfield Banks , patti labelle , WE 2019 , Women's Empowerment 2019

