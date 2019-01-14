Icy Roads Cause School Delays

The following schools are delayed this morning due to the threat of possible icy roads in the area. Yesterday’s wintry mix in certain areas around the Triangle have left hazardous traveling conditions in some areas.

Here are a list of some schools in our listening area.

Alamance Burlington Schools Delayed 2 Hours Granville County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Orange County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Person County Schools Delayed 2 Hours

Source: WRAL.com

