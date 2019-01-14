CLOSE
Local
Icy Roads Cause School Delays

The following schools are delayed this morning due to the threat of possible icy roads in the area.  Yesterday’s wintry mix in certain areas around the Triangle have left hazardous traveling conditions in some areas.

Here are a list of some schools in our listening area. CLICK HERE for a full list of school delays and others.

Alamance Burlington Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Granville County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Orange County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Person County Schools Delayed 2 Hours

Source: WRAL.com

