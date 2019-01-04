Ericaism: Don’t Price Yourself Out The Market [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
There are a lot of entrepreneurs in the world and sometimes they have great products or services, but charge too much. Erica Campbell spoke about how some people can be greedy, over charge and end up leaving the market because they aren’t in demand anymore.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Moreover she remembers a producer that had a number one song and then began to charge a lot of money to work with them. Overtime they stopped producing hits and had to regroup what they were doing.
SEE ALSO: Ericaism: God Still Knows Who You Are! [VIDEO]
Erica wants you to be wise over the decisions you make and don’t lose your mind. Be reasonable and know that there will be honor in your return.
See photos of Erica Campbell below.
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- 7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo
- Watch Faith Evans Belt Out “His Eye Is On The Sparrow” At Kim Porter’s Funeral
- 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion
21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion
1. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 1 of 21
2. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 2 of 21
3. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 3 of 21
4. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 4 of 21
5. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 5 of 21
6. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 6 of 21
7. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 7 of 21
8. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 8 of 21
9. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 9 of 21
10. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 10 of 21
11. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 11 of 21
12. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 12 of 21
13. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 13 of 21
14. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 14 of 21
15. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 15 of 21
16. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 16 of 21
17. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 17 of 21
18. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 18 of 21
19. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 19 of 21
20. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 20 of 21
21. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 21 of 21
Ericaism: Don’t Price Yourself Out The Market [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com