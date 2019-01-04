Ericaism: Don’t Price Yourself Out The Market [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

There are a lot of entrepreneurs in the world and sometimes they have great products or services, but charge too much. Erica Campbell spoke about how some people can be greedy, over charge and end up leaving the market because they aren’t in demand anymore.

Moreover she remembers a producer that had a number one song and then began to charge a lot of money to work with them. Overtime they stopped producing hits and had to regroup what they were doing.

Erica wants you to be wise over the decisions you make and don’t lose your mind. Be reasonable and know that there will be honor in your return.

