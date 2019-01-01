CLOSE
New Birth Baptist Church In Atlanta Makes Donation To Bennett College For Women

graduation caps during commencement

Source: baona / Getty

Dr. Jamal Bryant made the announcement on Sunday that New Birth Baptist Church has joined in on the effort of helping to save Bennett College for women from closing. Bryant challenged other churches to do the same. Bryant wrote on Instagram saying “New Birth will be donating 12k to Bennett College to keep educating young black woman in this era. I want to challenge every church to make a donation by February 12th to support them in maintaining accreditation …we can do this!”

SOURCE: firstladyb.com

 

 

