The weekend snow storm left record breaking amounts of snow in our area leaving a number of local schools closed or on delay for this Monday. For a FULL list including charter, academy and private schools check out WRAL.com.
List of school closings and delays for Monday:
|Alamance Burlington Schools
|Closed
|Caswell County Schools
|Closed
|Chapel Hill/Carr Schools
|Closed
|Chatham County Schools
|Closed
|Cumberland Co Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Durham Co Schools
|Closed
|Edgecombe County Schools
|Closed
|Franklin County Schools
|Closed
|Granville County Schools
|Closed
|Halifax County Schools
|Closed
|Harnett County Schools
|Closed
|Hertford County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Johnston County Schools
|Closed
|Lee County Schools
|Closed
|Mecklenburg Co VA Schools
|Closed
|Montgomery County Schools
|Closed
|Moore County Schools
|Classes canceled
Optional school workday
|Nash/Rocky Mount Schools
|Closed
|Orange County Schools
|Closed
|Person County Schools
|Closed
|Vance County Schools
|Closed
|Wake County Public Schools
|Closed
|Warren County Schools
|Closed
|Wayne County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Weldon City Schools
|Closed
|Wilson County Schools
|Closed
