The weekend snow storm left record breaking amounts of snow in our area leaving a number of local schools closed or on delay for this Monday. For a FULL list including charter, academy and private schools check out WRAL.com.

List of school closings and delays for Monday:

Alamance Burlington Schools Closed Caswell County Schools Closed Chapel Hill/Carr Schools Closed Chatham County Schools Closed Cumberland Co Schools Delayed 2 Hours Durham Co Schools Closed Edgecombe County Schools Closed Franklin County Schools Closed Granville County Schools Closed Halifax County Schools Closed Harnett County Schools Closed Hertford County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Johnston County Schools Closed Lee County Schools Closed Mecklenburg Co VA Schools Closed Montgomery County Schools Closed Moore County Schools Classes canceled Optional school workday Nash/Rocky Mount Schools Closed Orange County Schools Closed Person County Schools Closed Vance County Schools Closed Wake County Public Schools Closed Warren County Schools Closed Wayne County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Weldon City Schools Closed Wilson County Schools Closed

