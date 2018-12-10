CLOSE
The weekend snow storm left record breaking amounts of snow in our area leaving a number of local schools closed or on delay for this Monday.  For a FULL list including charter, academy and private schools check out WRAL.com.

List of school closings and delays for Monday:

 

Alamance Burlington Schools Closed
Caswell County Schools Closed
Chapel Hill/Carr Schools Closed
Chatham County Schools Closed
Cumberland Co Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Durham Co Schools Closed
Edgecombe County Schools Closed
Franklin County Schools Closed
Granville County Schools Closed
Halifax County Schools Closed
Harnett County Schools Closed
Hertford County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Johnston County Schools Closed
Lee County Schools Closed
Mecklenburg Co VA Schools Closed
Montgomery County Schools Closed
Moore County Schools Classes canceled

Optional school workday
Nash/Rocky Mount Schools Closed
Orange County Schools Closed
Person County Schools Closed
Vance County Schools Closed
Wake County Public Schools Closed
Warren County Schools Closed
Wayne County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Weldon City Schools Closed
Wilson County Schools Closed
