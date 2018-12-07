Melissa Highlights Gospel Artist Charles Clark

Charles Clark has made it to national prestige but is locally from Laurinburg, NC. He talks with Melissa Wade about his latest single “Champion” which is available today on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify and more….

BIO…. Charles Clark

Charles has also been privileged to share the stage with many gospel greats including Karen Clark-Sheard, JJ Hairston, Byron Cage, Vickie Winans, Pastor John P. Kee, Hezekiah Walker, Micah Stampley, Jonathan Nelson, and various gospel comedians. He has also been a background vocalist for Dorinda Clark-Cole, Jessica Reedy, Vashawn Mitchell and a few others. Charles also made an appearance at the world renowned Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York on “Amateur Night” and his performance was viewed by thousands across the nation. He is also the 2016 WIDU Carolina’s Best Solo Winner.

In 2013 his debut EP entitled “Still with Me” hit the ground running, and caught visibility from radio stations and industry executives.

Recently, Charles inked a deal with IndieBlu Music and released his first anticipated single entitled “Forever Always” and now “Champion”. Charles is slated to release his album Spring 2019.

Charles Clark – “Forever Always”

