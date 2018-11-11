Travis Greene Expecting Third Child, Reveals Gender [VIDEO]

via GospelGoodies.com:

Congrats are in order for Travis Greene and his wife Jackie who are expecting their third child.

Greene took to Instagram on Sunday, November 11 to share the announcement that also revealed the baby’s gender: they ‘re due for another boy!

“Help us celebrate the newest addition to The Greene household—baby BOY Greene,” he said.

Watch the video below…

