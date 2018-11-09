Willie Moore Jr’s And His Wife Are In The Delivery Room , Ready To Meet Their Baby Girl!

Willie Moore Jr. and his beautiful wife Patricia are in the delivery room, happily expecting the arrival of their baby girl! Yes! With 3 sons they are waiting for their 1 girl to arrive!

The two announced the pregnancy in April, as Patricia captioned “Thank you, Thank You, Thank You for the outpouring of love and Congratulations. As surprising as this is to our family (we were totally done), we have learned to Faith God. The plans we make sometimes come with unexpected moments; however, God graces us and has a sense of humor 😂. I don’t know what this new Little one will bring, but I’ve been told babies bring increase. Thank you for your prayers, we are praying for a for a healthy/seamless pregnancy and delivery. ”

Fans are sending all their love and prayers, like mrstelly1 ,” Praying for a safe delivery for your wife and baby Paisley! ” and destin4gr8nes , “Congratulations – praying for a healthy delivery!!”

Just like the rest of your fans, Willie Moore Jr. and Patricia, your Urban One family is sending all the love and prayers on a safe and healthy delivery.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: