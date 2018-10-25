Officials Still Looking For Suspect In Harnett County Shooting

Officials say Desmond Dowdy was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries as a fight was reported at a Spring Lake home in the 300 block of Palomino Lane.

After a lengthy standoff officials arrested Marque Latray Smith, 24, and Brandy Marie America, 22. Authorities believe America and the victim were in a relationship.

However a third suspect is still on the run and deputies are still trying to locate 32-year-old Toby Mitchell McMuffie, Jr.

He is wanted on a murder charge.

