BeBe Winans: “Laughter Is A Weapon” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

BeBe Winans has been in the music business for quite some time. He’s singer, songwriter, producer and recently released his new song “Laughter Just Like Medicine,” featuring Korean Soul. Winans talked about how much joy this song gives to people and how it’s not just for those that don’t know God, but for the people that believe in him as well.

He mentioned that laughter is a weapon and that instead of getting angry at certain situations we should just laugh about it. Winans believes it will change the entire situation and he’s learned that overtime. He also spoke about how he linked up with the Korean Soul gospel group.

Winans mentioned that Donald Lawrence sent him a video of them performing and he loved their voices. Originally, Boyz II Men was supposed to be on the track, but it didn’t happen. Winans was able to contact his church that is affiliated with a church in Seoul and talk to the pastor about working with them. He’s so happy about making new music and working with more artist as well as giving fans music that they will fall in love with.

