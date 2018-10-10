BeBe Winans: “Laughter Is A Weapon” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
| 10.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

BeBe Winans has been in the music business for quite some time. He’s singer, songwriter, producer and recently released his new song “Laughter Just Like Medicine,” featuring Korean Soul. Winans talked about how much joy this song gives to people and how it’s not just for those that don’t know God, but for the people that believe in him as well.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He mentioned that laughter is a weapon and that instead of getting angry at certain situations we should just laugh about it. Winans believes it will change the entire situation and he’s learned that overtime. He also spoke about how he linked up with the Korean Soul gospel group.

RELATED: BeBe Winans On Overcoming The Challenge To Exercise Daily [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Winans mentioned that Donald Lawrence sent him a video of them performing and he loved their voices. Originally, Boyz II Men was supposed to be on the track, but it didn’t happen. Winans was able to contact his church that is affiliated with a church in Seoul and talk to the pastor about working with them. He’s so happy about making new music and working with more artist as well as giving fans music that they will fall in love with.

RELATED: A Woman Tells GRIFF & BeBe Winans She “Won’t Eat Anything With A Face” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: BeBe & Marvin Winans On The “Pecking Order” In A Large Family Of Singers [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011

Star Transformation: Bebe Winans Over The Years

11 photos Launch gallery

Star Transformation: Bebe Winans Over The Years

Continue reading Star Transformation: Bebe Winans Over The Years

Star Transformation: Bebe Winans Over The Years

The Latest:

BeBe Winans: “Laughter Is A Weapon” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 week ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 weeks ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 weeks ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 1 month ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close