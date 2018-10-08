First Sundays in the church are set aside for communion and the first Sunday in October at New Birth Christina Ministries of Columbus proved to be a funny one!

A deacon at the church was holding the communion crackers while they were being blessed when he accidentally bumped the plate they were placed on and spilled them all over the pulpit! Be sure to watch Pastor Kenney Moore to the left of the deacon catch the laughs when it all goes down. See the video below!

Columbus Deacon Drops Communion in the Pulpit [VIDEO] was originally published on joycolumbus.com

