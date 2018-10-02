CLOSE
Local
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

Stay encouraged and know that the storm you are going through right now will pass. Your faithfulness is not in vain.  God has great things coming your way.

Psalm 107:28-31

28 Then they cry out to the Lord in their trouble, And He brings them out of their distresses. 29 He calms the storm, So that its waves are still. 30 Then they are glad because they are quiet; So He guides them to their desired haven. 31 Oh, that men would give thanks to the Lord for His goodness, And for His wonderful works to the children of men!

