Street Style Sunday: Raleigh Meetup & Art of Cool

I found another spot in downtown Raleigh to pickup some street fashion looks. The recently opened Union Station has pretty dope “creative space” in the back right across from the CAM. Saw several familiar faces and I made two new friends.

Also Art of Cool was this weekend so I definitely brought my camera to grab some interesting looks moseying down the concert streets.

What do you think of these looks?

Street Style Sunday: Raleigh + Art of Cool

Street Style Sunday: Art of Cool + Raleigh Meetup

Street Style Sunday: Art of Cool + Raleigh Meetup

Street Style Sunday

For more fashion and other street fashion photos. Go to my site, www.COULSTYLE.com

Check out other street style posts below

Street Style Sunday: Raleigh Meetup & Art of Cool was originally published on hiphopnc.com

