Man Wrongfully Convicted Served 24 Years , Starts His New Life In Raleigh

After being locked up for 24 years in prison, Johnathan Fleming was cleared innocent  in 2014. He was wrongfully accused in New York of a murder in 1989.

The evidence that was discovered in 2014, that set him in Disney World, the time that the victim was shot. After being released from jail, according to ABC 11;  Fleming walked a out of the courthouse a free man with just $93 to his name.

Fortunately, New York City agreed to pay Johnathan $6.2 million to compensate his 24 years wrongfully behind bars. Fleming shared that “no  amount of money could compensate me for all that time that I did”. He has taken this as a blessing and his optimism has developed a better view at what most would think was the worse thing ever.

His new start in Raleigh, has given him the opportunity to build his foundation. The Johnathan Fleming Foundation is meant to help innocent individuals find attorneys , secure jobs ,and housing. This is truly important because no matter how much a person is deemed innocent, society will treat a former prisoners as if they are always a prisoner.

Johnathan Fleming is happy to start his new life in Raleigh. He is residing in a luxury high-rise, with a glamours roof-top pool, and a beautiful view of the city. His view is very different from the prison cell that he spent half of his life in.

252 , 919 , Durham , Johnathan Fleming , Raleigh

