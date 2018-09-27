CLOSE
Search Continues For Missing Autistic N.C. Boy

6-year old Maddox Ritch has been missing for 4 days as the search continues.  Maddox who is autistic and nonverbal went missing at a park while with his father.

His father accounts that Maddox saw a jogger pass by, which made him want to run too. He got too far ahead and Ian said he was unable to catch up. The father said he is a diabetic and because he has neuropathy in his feet, he has trouble running.

“He likes running,” Ritch said. “I couldn’t catch up with him. I feel guilt for letting him get so far ahead of me before I started running after him.”

Police were called an hour after Maddox went missing because the father said he thought that between his friend and the park rangers, they would have been able to find the boy on their own.

When Maddox still hadn’t turned up an hour later, a park employee called 911.

He was last seen Saturday around 1:30 p.m.

Read more at ABC11.

