List Of The Lamplighter Awards Finalist

Congratulations to all of our 2018 Lamplighter Award Finalists. Here is a list of the finalists in each category. Get your tickets and support these wonderful individuals and organizations that go above and beyond their call of duty for our community.

The 2018 Lamplighter Awards Show is on Saturday November 3rd

Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

National Recording artists: Smokie Norful, Beverly Crawford, Kelontae Gavin, Jermaine Dolly, Vashawn Mitchell, Pastor Charles Jenkins, James Fortune, Zacardi Cortez, Casey J., Maurice Lauchner Isaiah Templeton.Tickets available now at all ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, by phone at (919) 834-4000 and the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium Box office.The Light 103.9. The 2018 Lamplighter Awards show is sponsored by Blue Cross, Blue Shield of North Carolina and presented by The Light 103.9.



CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS

List of the finalists:

Business Community Service

Beta Lambda Sigma Chapter – Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority – Philo Affiliates

Making Visions

Vivian Johnson

Community Church or Pastor Outreach Ministry Award

Bishop William Anthony Lawson, Jr

Pastor Roland T. McKoy III

Reverend Dr. Jeffrey B. Robinson – Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church

Health Outreach

Vivian Johnson

Gail Richburg – Life Changing Transplant Foundation

Thomas E. Spruill

Humanitarian Award

Connie Y. Stancil

Tammie Staton

Denise Wiggins

Lifetime Achievement

Ernest Jerome Goodson

Bishop Hattie M. Lathan

Rev. Dr. Michael Page

Music Outreach

Angela Smith Kent

Apostle Regina Stevenson

Wilhemenia L. Thomas

Senior Citizen Outreach

Dora Edwards

Making Visions

Lenwood Settle

Youth Outreach

Troy Johnson

Wanda M. McCargo

Christen Miller

Youth Scholarship

Sydney Michael Brown

Kendall J. Lowe

Jalen Anthony McKoy

