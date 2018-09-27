List Of The Lamplighter Awards Finalist

Congratulations to all of our 2018 Lamplighter Award Finalists. Here is a list of the finalists in each category. Get your tickets and support these wonderful individuals and organizations that go above and beyond their call of duty for our community.
- The 2018 Lamplighter Awards Show is on Saturday November 3rd
- Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
- National Recording artists:
- Smokie Norful,
- Beverly Crawford,
- Kelontae Gavin,
- Jermaine Dolly,
- Vashawn Mitchell,
- Pastor Charles Jenkins,
- James Fortune,
- Zacardi Cortez,
- Casey J.,
- Maurice Lauchner
- Isaiah Templeton.Tickets available now at all ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, by phone at (919) 834-4000 and the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium Box office.The Light 103.9. The 2018 Lamplighter Awards show is sponsored by Blue Cross, Blue Shield of North Carolina and presented by The Light 103.9.
CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS
List of the finalists:
Business Community Service
Beta Lambda Sigma Chapter – Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority – Philo Affiliates
Making Visions
Vivian Johnson
Community Church or Pastor Outreach Ministry Award
Bishop William Anthony Lawson, Jr
Pastor Roland T. McKoy III
Reverend Dr. Jeffrey B. Robinson – Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church
Health Outreach
Vivian Johnson
Gail Richburg – Life Changing Transplant Foundation
Thomas E. Spruill
Humanitarian Award
Connie Y. Stancil
Tammie Staton
Denise Wiggins
Lifetime Achievement
Ernest Jerome Goodson
Bishop Hattie M. Lathan
Rev. Dr. Michael Page
Music Outreach
Angela Smith Kent
Apostle Regina Stevenson
Wilhemenia L. Thomas
Senior Citizen Outreach
Dora Edwards
Making Visions
Lenwood Settle
Youth Outreach
Troy Johnson
Wanda M. McCargo
Christen Miller
Youth Scholarship
Sydney Michael Brown
Kendall J. Lowe
Jalen Anthony McKoy