Ericaism: I’m Waiting On God Just Like You [EXCLUSIVE]

Do you ever have questions that you don’t know the answers to? Erica Campbell spoke about how in life we all have questions and are confused about what the answer is. She talked about how she’s doing so many new things such as being a First Lady, having a radio show, a reality show and has questions about it all.

Erica wants us to turn to the Holy Spirit and ask which way we should go. We must also sit and be patient when waiting for the answer. Keep up the faith and have a good attitude. Don’t lose it because the answer isn’t coming fast enough. Erica mentioned just like you she is also waiting to hear back an answer.

