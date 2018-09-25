Today Melissa talked with Patrick Gannon, Public Information Officer with the State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement about this special day…. National Voter Registration Day is celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of every September. It’s goal is to focus attention on the importance of registering to vote.

Listen as Mr. Gannon answers:

How do you check your voter registration status? How can you get registered to vote? If you are registered and need to make an update? What is the best way to do it. Best place to find more information on voter registration?

