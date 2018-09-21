CLOSE
Local
Latest Road Closing Due To Florence

Houston Floods

Interstate 40 and Interstate 95, have been plagued by flooding from Florence and will remain closed for at least another week, according to  state Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon.

Both Cape Fear River and the Lumber River aren’t expected to start dropping back from flood levels for about another week.  The flooding is keeping certain areas of I-40 and I-95 closed.

Check out WRAL.com for exact areas and alternate routes if needing to travel to the south east.

 

