The Latest School Closings And Delays

Flooding from Florence is the reason for some area schools that remain on a delay or closed today. Here are the following closures:

Clinton City Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Wednesday Cumberland Co Schools Closed on Wednesday Duplin County Schools Closed on Wednesday Closed on Thursday Closed on Friday Harnett County Schools Closed on Wednesday Hoke County Schools Closed on Wednesday Johnston County Schools Closed on Wednesday Lee County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Wednesday Moore County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Wednesday Robeson Co Public Schools Closed Until Further Notice on Monday Sampson County Schools Closed Until Further Notice on Tuesday Wayne County Schools Closed Through Friday Wilson County Schools Delayed 2 Hours on Wednesday

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: