GRIFF’s Prayer For Children That Don’t Want To Get Their Driver’s License [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It’s time for GRIFF’s Prayer! GRIFF is quite confused by the kids that still live at home after 18 and don’t have their driver’s license. He recalls a time when he was young and him and his friends couldn’t wait to go to the DMV to take the test.

GRIFF knows all the parents that have to still drive kids that are older that 18 back and forth are getting tired of it. He said as parents we need to put a spark under them. Teach them how to parallel park and make sure they past the test.

